'It is not going to assist anyone to speculate' on Parliament fire
A report by the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services into the blaze that destroyed Parliament, found that the fire sprinkler system did not activate, was not serviced and valves appeared to have been closed.
City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis released the report that found a number of problems regarding the Parliament's fire safety system on Friday.
Officials said that this was not an official fire report on the incident, but was for information purposes and provided the observations of city fire safety officers who worked on the scene.
Wasanga Mehana speaks to Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.
There is no value being derived from discussing bits and pieces of information as they come from various parties that are involved.Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament
That report does not purport in any way to be a conclusive factual and evidence-based report and findings of the cause of the fire and circumstances around it. But is it very important in that it will be added to the body of information that will be unearthed by various investigators including the Hawks.Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament
It is not going to assist anyone to speculate. I think everyone is interested.Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @MolotoMothapo
