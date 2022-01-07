'This year's locust swarm is large, but nothing new about it', says expert





Large swarms of brown locusts have been seen in most parts of the Northern Cape this week.

The province had been expecting huge swarms during the rainy season towards the end of last year.

Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, Agri SA centre of excellence natural resources chairman Willem Symington says farmers are ready and the government is assisting farmers with persticides.

This is not something new to South Africa, whenever we get good rains and good weather conditions that we've had these past few months then we get an outbreak of locusts. Willem Symington, Chairman - Agri SA centre of excellence natural resources

This one this year is quite large and it's taking quite an effort to control it. There is nothing they can do about it, it's a natural phenomenon. Willem Symington, Chairman - Agri SA centre of excellence natural resources

If we do our work and control them on a year on year basis we will never reach those biblical proportions of locusts. Willem Symington, Chairman - Agri SA centre of excellence natural resources

This is bad we are not going to be able to farm ☠️☠️😭💔😭☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/Kg4AVfzwT1 — John Vorster (@johnpv7274) January 6, 2022

Hopefully you can make it out, but here's a quick pic of a locust swarm we drove through near Colesberg.

First sighting till last sighting was *at least* 30kms of driving apart (but not constant swarm) pic.twitter.com/X3hg95btve — Kevin Versfeld (@baldricman) January 5, 2022

