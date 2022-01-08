The body doesn't need any external agents to help it detox - Dr Fundile Nyati





'Fad Diets', get a lot of prominence at this time of the year when many people realise their body weight challenges post festive season and the need to detox.

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says the body doesn't need any external agents to help it detox.

The liver is the best detoxifier of the body and there is no need for tablets as the body does it on its own, he adds.

Drinking water and eating healthy helps in detoxing the body. Eating whole foods helps the body detoxify itself. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Fad diets are a huge industry and are playing on the insecurities of people who over indulged during the festive season, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation: