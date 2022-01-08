Amid heightened security, Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC January 8 statement





Amid growing speculation around his security following disruptions at three events on his programme, African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the ANC’s January 8 statement in Polokwane on Saturday.

To mark the party's 110th anniversary, which takes place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, several party leaders have arrived in Polokwane.

Speaking to Ray White on Weekend Breakfast, Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo says it has been interesting following the president because of the different incidences around him.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa was made to abandon plans to deliver the Lilian Ngoyi Memorial Lecture in Lebowakgomo, citing non-compliance with COVID safety regulations at the event that was organised by the ANC’s Women’s League. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There was a similar incidence on Friday where he was meant to deliver the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane was delayed after disgruntled ANC Youth League supporters who accused organisers of distributing accreditation to favoured factions, insisted on being part of the event.

The president eventually delivered the lecture outside, flanked by a seemingly bolstered security detail, she adds.

Ramaphosa was rushed away from a fundraising gala dinner in Polokwane after the lights went out during his address. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

