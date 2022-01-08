Streaming issues? Report here
Back to school: How to deal with first term jitters

8 January 2022 9:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Back to School
first day jitters
anxious parent

Parenting and Human Potential expert Nikki Bush shares different strategies to help children with their first day at school.

Parenting and Human Potential expert Nikki Bush says just like adults get jitters when they start a new job, children also experience first term jitters as they are having to go through something new.

Speaking to Ray White on Weekend Breakfast, Bush says there are a lot of things that parents can do to ensure that first day jitters are minimised.

It's a new teacher, a new classroom, new playground, perhaps new friends, new rules and new expectations. There is a lot of change afoot and what that does, it automatically raises anxiety.

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert

She says there are few strategies to help children with first term jitters.

If you are the more anxious parent, swap the drop off role with someone who is not as anxious because parental anxiety is very infectious.

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert

She says another strategy is called the lipstick kiss ritual, where when you drop off your child at pre-school, you plant a kiss at the back of their hand so they remember the parent every time they see the lipstick.

Listen below as Bush shares more strategies:




