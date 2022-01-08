Hawks to reveal what evidence exists against alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks said they've collected sufficient evidence against the man accused of setting fire to Parliament.
Zandile Christmas Mafe will be back in court next week for his bail application.
The National Assembly and other sections of Parliament were destroyed in the fire last week.
While the Hawks have been reluctant to reveal exactly what evidence they have against Mafe at this stage, Hawks Spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said all will be revealed next week.
"We've got enough evidence, we're not going to be discussing that with the media, unfortunately."
The National Prosecuting Authority has brought five charges against the Khayelitsha man, including housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, two counts of arson and possession of an explosive device.
His attorney Luvuyo Godla has dismissed the charges and questions the validity of the Hawks' evidence.
He said he'll be fighting for Mafe's release during next Tuesday’s bail hearing at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.
This article first appeared on EWN : Hawks to reveal what evidence exists against alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe
Source : AFP
