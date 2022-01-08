Malema calls on Ramaphosa to lift restrictions and open stadiums
As a token of appreciation to its supporters who voted for them in last year's local government elections, The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is hosting a Siyabonga Rally in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
South Africa's third-largest political party secured 150 seats and 8.64% of the vote in the province in the last local government elections which is up from up from 59 seats and 3.46% in the 2016 election.
Addressing his supporters, leader Julius Malema called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift restrictions on public gatherings, accusing the president of using the regulations to hold on the power.
January 8, 2022
More from Politics
Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report.Read More
Amid heightened security, Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC January 8 statement
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo details planned events in the build-up for the big celebrations on Saturday.Read More
Was the Parliament fire, Zondo report and ConCourt hammer attack linked?
John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee to reflect on the hectic news start to 2022.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More
ANC assures public that its 110th birthday will adhere to COVID-19 protocols
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo details planned events in the build-up for the big celebrations on Saturday.Read More
Automated Parly fire doors already latched open when fire started - COCT report
There were a number of reasons why the doors were not properly closed, cited Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith.Read More
'Zondo proposal of procurement anti-corruption agency, step in right direction'
John Maytham chats to Corruption Watch Investigative journalist Moepeng Talane to weigh in on state capture report.Read More
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More
Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue.Read More