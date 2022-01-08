Malema calls on Ramaphosa to lift restrictions and open stadiums





As a token of appreciation to its supporters who voted for them in last year's local government elections, The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is hosting a Siyabonga Rally in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

South Africa's third-largest political party secured 150 seats and 8.64% of the vote in the province in the last local government elections which is up from up from 59 seats and 3.46% in the 2016 election.

Addressing his supporters, leader Julius Malema called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift restrictions on public gatherings, accusing the president of using the regulations to hold on the power.