This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Hawks to reveal what evidence exists against alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe While the Hawks have been reluctant to reveal exactly what evidence they have against Mafe at this stage, Hawks Spokesperson Briga... 8 January 2022 3:25 PM
Back to school: How to deal with first term jitters Parenting and Human Potential expert Nikki Bush shares different strategies to help children with their first day at school. 8 January 2022 9:23 AM
The body doesn't need any external agents to help it detox - Dr Fundile Nyati Proactive Health Solutions CEO says there is no need for fad diets to help in detoxifying the body, eating healthy can help. 8 January 2022 7:40 AM
Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report. 8 January 2022 4:38 PM
Malema calls on Ramaphosa to lift restrictions and open stadiums EFF leader Julius Malema while addressing his supporters, said the president was using restrictions to hold on to power. 8 January 2022 4:03 PM
Amid heightened security, Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC January 8 statement Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo details planned events in the build-up for the big celebrations on Saturday. 8 January 2022 9:51 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his Upside of Failures. 7 January 2022 3:05 PM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters

8 January 2022 4:38 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
ANC
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
ANC 110th birthday

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report.

Amid growing speculation around his security following disruptions at three events on his programme, African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement in Polokwane on Saturday.

Addressing supporters, Ramaphosa said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report.

RELATED: Amid heightened security, Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC January 8 statement

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the first part of the commission's report, on Tuesday where the ANC came under great scrutiny garnering criticism for some of its old traditions including deployment policies.




