Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters





Amid growing speculation around his security following disruptions at three events on his programme, African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement in Polokwane on Saturday.

Addressing supporters, Ramaphosa said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the first part of the commission's report, on Tuesday where the ANC came under great scrutiny garnering criticism for some of its old traditions including deployment policies.