Following healthy plant-based diet and exercise good for men's health
According to the latest research, published in the US Journal of Urology, a healthy plant-based diet, impacts positively on men’s health.
The research cites that a plant-based diet helps in lowering the chance of erectile dysfunction and the risk of prostate cancer.
Speaking to Ray White, Coyne Healthcare expert Dr Arnike Redelinghuys says a healthy plant-based diet is good.
You need to include a lot of leafy green vegetable to have a healthy plant-based diet. A healthy plant-based diet helps to prevent chronic diseases and unlocks arteries.Dr Arnike Redelinghuys, Coyne Healthcare expert
The pigments in vegetables have very strong anti inflammatory properties which helps with good health, she adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
