SA records 7,759 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 92,371
According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 7,759 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3, 521, 572.
RELATED: As COVID infections rise, South Africans begin turning out to get vaccinated
The Health Department says 110 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 92,371.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 521 572 with 7 759 new cases reported. Today 119 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 92 371 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 281 447 with a recovery rate of 93.2% pic.twitter.com/sWRJwMr6HF— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 8, 2022
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54898671_sick-woman-sneezing-into-tissue-flu-woman-caught-cold.html?vti=362901-1-4
