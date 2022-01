[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing

Brazilian authorities on Saturday said at least seven people have been killed after part of a cliff collapsed onto leisure boats on a Brazilian lake.

Following the accident in the south-east of the country, 32 people are injured and another three people are missing.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment the rock detaches from the cliff face as onlookers try to yell warnings to the boats beneath.

ALERT 🚨 At least two people are reportedly dead and several others injured after a massive rock fell on boats in Capitólia, Brazil pic.twitter.com/9AQrR3jaN3 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 8, 2022