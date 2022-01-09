Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed that the investigations into the Moti brothers kidnapping have hit a snag.
SAPS have revealed that the father of Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan has obtained an interdict preventing the brothers from speaking to the police.
The children were kidnapped at gunpoint last October while on their way to school in Limpopo.
The kidnapping sent shockwaves around the county and prompted an outpouring of support for the family from ordinary South Africans, prominent figures, and the government.
They were released unharmed a month later in November, after reportedly being dropped off on a road in Vuwani.
“As police, we can confirm that the investigation into the kidnapping of the Moti brothers is continuing despite the fact that the process has been jeopardised by the non-cooperation of the family. Since the children were found last year, the family has not been cooperating with the police,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.
“We have not closed the case as yet. We are still very much hopeful that the family will come around and cooperate with the law enforcement so that we can get to the bottom of this matter.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS
