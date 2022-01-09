Clean up operations underway following flooding in EC that killed 7 people

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - You're Not Listening: What You're Missing and Why It Matters by Kate Murphy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Allon Raiz, founder and CEO of Raizcorp
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS SAPS have revealed that the father of Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan has obtained an interdict preventing the brothers from speaki... 9 January 2022 3:52 PM
SA records 7,759 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 92,371 The Health Department says 110 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus. 9 January 2022 8:16 AM
Hawks to reveal what evidence exists against alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe While the Hawks have been reluctant to reveal exactly what evidence they have against Mafe at this stage, Hawks Spokesperson Briga... 8 January 2022 3:25 PM
Amid heightened security, Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC January 8 statement Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo details planned events in the build-up for the big celebrations on Saturday. 8 January 2022 9:51 AM
Was the Parliament fire, Zondo report and ConCourt hammer attack linked? John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee to reflect on the hectic news start to 2022. 7 January 2022 9:38 AM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report. 5 January 2022 9:11 PM
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his Upside of Failures. 7 January 2022 3:05 PM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
Clean up operations underway following flooding in EC that killed 7 people

9 January 2022 4:34 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Eastern Cape
Flooding

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been leading clean-up operations in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality since Saturday night.

Seven people have died after Saturday’s flash floods in the Eastern Cape.

Mdantsane and Duncan Village were the hardest hit, leaving scores of residents displaced.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane is working with ground teams to assess the full damage.

His spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie told Eyewitness News that the youngest drowning victim was just 19.

It has also been confirmed that police rescue diver Captain Pierre Marx is the seventh death.




Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS

9 January 2022 3:52 PM

SAPS have revealed that the father of Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan has obtained an interdict preventing the brothers from speaking to the police.

SA records 7,759 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 92,371

9 January 2022 8:16 AM

The Health Department says 110 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus.

Following healthy plant-based diet and exercise good for men's health

9 January 2022 7:09 AM

Ray White chats to Coyne Healthcare expert Dr Arnike Redelinghuys who says a healthy plant-based diet is good.

Hawks to reveal what evidence exists against alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe

8 January 2022 3:25 PM

While the Hawks have been reluctant to reveal exactly what evidence they have against Mafe at this stage, Hawks Spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said all will be revealed next week.

Back to school: How to deal with first term jitters

8 January 2022 9:23 AM

Parenting and Human Potential expert Nikki Bush shares different strategies to help children with their first day at school.

The body doesn't need any external agents to help it detox - Dr Fundile Nyati

8 January 2022 7:40 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO says there is no need for fad diets to help in detoxifying the body, eating healthy can help.

'This year's locust swarm is large, but nothing new about it', says expert

7 January 2022 4:58 PM

Agri SA centre of excellence natural resources chairman Willem Symington says this is not something new and farmers are ready for it.

'It is not going to assist anyone to speculate' on Parliament fire

7 January 2022 4:13 PM

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the report by the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services will form part of the body of information that will be unearthed by various investigators including the Hawks.

It's all systems go for reopening of schools next week - DBE

7 January 2022 12:49 PM

Basic Education Spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, unpacks the plans for this academic year.

'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller

7 January 2022 11:28 AM

Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe.

