Clean up operations underway following flooding in EC that killed 7 people
Seven people have died after Saturday’s flash floods in the Eastern Cape.
Mdantsane and Duncan Village were the hardest hit, leaving scores of residents displaced.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane is working with ground teams to assess the full damage.
His spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie told Eyewitness News that the youngest drowning victim was just 19.
It has also been confirmed that police rescue diver Captain Pierre Marx is the seventh death.
