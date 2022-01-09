Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso
The Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon came from behind to defeat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the first game of the tournament.
Two Vincent Aboubakar penalties gave them the lead in the first half after the hosts went behind when they failed to clear a corner giving Gustavo Sangare a chance to score Burkina Faso's goal in the 24th minute.
Cameroon will next play on Thursday against Ethiopia, with Burkina Faso to face Cape Verde on the same day.
More from Sport
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home'
John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia.Read More
Djokovic refused entry into Australia
John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country.Read More
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees'
Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter.Read More
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series
In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a joint decision was taken to protect players and the tour from any coronavirus breaches.Read More
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana
John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995.Read More
Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds
ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report.Read More
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title
Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.Read More
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United
First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana.Read More
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'
Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on the club’s request to have the remainder of their December matches be postponed.Read More