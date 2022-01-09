Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso





The Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon came from behind to defeat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the first game of the tournament.

Two Vincent Aboubakar penalties gave them the lead in the first half after the hosts went behind when they failed to clear a corner giving Gustavo Sangare a chance to score Burkina Faso's goal in the 24th minute.

Cameroon will next play on Thursday against Ethiopia, with Burkina Faso to face Cape Verde on the same day.