Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso

Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - You're Not Listening: What You're Missing and Why It Matters by Kate Murphy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Allon Raiz, founder and CEO of Raizcorp
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS SAPS have revealed that the father of Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan has obtained an interdict preventing the brothers from speaki... 9 January 2022 3:52 PM
SA records 7,759 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 92,371 The Health Department says 110 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus. 9 January 2022 8:16 AM
Hawks to reveal what evidence exists against alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe While the Hawks have been reluctant to reveal exactly what evidence they have against Mafe at this stage, Hawks Spokesperson Briga... 8 January 2022 3:25 PM
Amid heightened security, Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC January 8 statement Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo details planned events in the build-up for the big celebrations on Saturday. 8 January 2022 9:51 AM
Was the Parliament fire, Zondo report and ConCourt hammer attack linked? John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee to reflect on the hectic news start to 2022. 7 January 2022 9:38 AM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report. 5 January 2022 9:11 PM
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his Upside of Failures. 7 January 2022 3:05 PM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso

9 January 2022 8:15 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Afcon
Cameroon
Burkina faso

The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead.

The Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon came from behind to defeat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the first game of the tournament.

Two Vincent Aboubakar penalties gave them the lead in the first half after the hosts went behind when they failed to clear a corner giving Gustavo Sangare a chance to score Burkina Faso's goal in the 24th minute.

Cameroon will next play on Thursday against Ethiopia, with Burkina Faso to face Cape Verde on the same day.




'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home'

7 January 2022 7:59 AM

John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia.

Djokovic refused entry into Australia

6 January 2022 7:01 AM

John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country.

CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees'

20 December 2021 5:15 PM

Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter.

CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series

20 December 2021 4:57 PM

In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a joint decision was taken to protect players and the tour from any coronavirus breaches.

Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana

17 December 2021 12:27 PM

John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995.

Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds

15 December 2021 4:25 PM

ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report.

Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title

12 December 2021 5:25 PM

Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United

12 December 2021 9:24 AM

First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana.

'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'

8 December 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.

Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers

7 December 2021 4:44 PM

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on the club’s request to have the remainder of their December matches be postponed.

Clean up operations underway following flooding in EC that killed 7 people

Local

[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing

World

Following healthy plant-based diet and exercise good for men's health

Local

SAPS mourn rescue diver swept away while attending to drowning in flood-hit EC
9 January 2022 4:19 PM

9 January 2022 4:19 PM

Masina: Zondo report mustn't be used to purge people in the ANC
9 January 2022 4:03 PM

9 January 2022 4:03 PM

Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS
9 January 2022 3:52 PM

9 January 2022 3:52 PM

