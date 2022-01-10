Should Parliament be moved?
After a devastating fire broke out at the Parliament precinct last week Sunday, there has been re-ignited calls for the seat of Parliament to be moved.
However, the cost of moving Parliament could cost over R7 billion, a feasability study has shown.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Zelna Jansen Consultancy Lawyer and CEO Zelna Jansen to give more insight on the matter.
Last week's events present with an opportunity to look at the oversight function of Parliament. Making sure that the role that it plays, does so in the separations of powers.Zelna Jansen, Lawyer and CEO - Zelna Jansen Consultancy
She says the country has many other crises to sort out like unemployment and the economy so therefore, it is not the right time to move Parliament.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
