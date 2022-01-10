It was difficult to defy Myeni, she was close to powers that be - Former SAA CEO

Today at 12:05 Comparing the ANC January 8th Statements The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:10 Reflecting on ANC's January 8th Statement The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof. Kwandiwe Kondlo, Professor of political economy, UJ

Today at 12:15 Moti Brothers Kidnapping Investigation Update The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:23 SAPS mourns the death of Rescue diver Captain Pierre Marx The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Major-General Nomthetheleli Mene, SAPS Provincial Commissioner in the Eastern Cape

Today at 12:27 Preliminary report into Parliament fire released The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:37 Is the Department of Education ready for the new school year The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Today at 12:41 Naptosa says there are various issues to look at when deciding if schools are ready for reopening. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director

Today at 12:45 Durban sewage-polluted beaches The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Desmond D'sa

Today at 12:56 SPORTS WRAP The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Cato Louw

Today at 18:08 [pitched] peter hain ----- Bain & Co. ina world of pain? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lord Peter Hain

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby - new BMW iX with changing colour tech The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

Today at 19:08 The US gives SA lemon juice exporters sour taste The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Hannes De Waal - Chair at Sundays River Citrus Company

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - You're Not Listening: What You're Missing and Why It Matters by Kate Murphy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

