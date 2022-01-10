It was difficult to defy Myeni, she was close to powers that be - Former SAA CEO
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the first part of the state capture report last Tuesday and in it recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority investigate former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni for fraud in relation to a single transaction that cost SAA R800 million.
The 800-plus page report details how the management style and approach of both Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana enabled acts of corruption and fraud to engulf SAA and SAA Technical.
RELATED: Zondo recommends NPA to investigate Myeni for fraud over R800m SAA transaction
Bongani Bingwa chats to Former SAA acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe to give more insight on the report.
It is unfortunate that state capture happened at SAA, as it had many competent and committed employees.Mathulwane Mpshe, Former acting CEO - SAA
It was difficult to defy Myeni as there was always talk that she was close to the powers that be.Mathulwane Mpshe, Former acting CEO - SAA
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
