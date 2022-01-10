Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'The story about interdict, R50 million is nonsense', says Moti family 'friend' Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the developments in the Moti brothers kidnapping and a man claiming to be a family... 10 January 2022 10:36 AM
Clean up operations underway following flooding in EC that killed 7 people Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been leading clean-up operations in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality since Saturday night. 9 January 2022 4:34 PM
Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS SAPS have revealed that the father of Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan has obtained an interdict preventing the brothers from speaki... 9 January 2022 3:52 PM
It was difficult to defy Myeni, she was close to powers that be - Former SAA CEO Former SAA acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe relays how difficult it was to work under Dudu Myeni. 10 January 2022 8:01 AM
Should Parliament be moved? Zelna Jansen Consultancy CEO Zelna Jansen says there are more important issues to look at instead of moving the structure. 10 January 2022 7:33 AM
Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report. 8 January 2022 4:38 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
[WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 January 2022 8:42 AM
Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his Upside of Failures. 7 January 2022 3:05 PM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
It was difficult to defy Myeni, she was close to powers that be - Former SAA CEO

10 January 2022 8:01 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
SAA
Dudu Myeni
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
zondo commission report

Former SAA acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe relays how difficult it was to work under Dudu Myeni.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the first part of the state capture report last Tuesday and in it recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority investigate former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni for fraud in relation to a single transaction that cost SAA R800 million.

The 800-plus page report details how the management style and approach of both Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana enabled acts of corruption and fraud to engulf SAA and SAA Technical.

RELATED: Zondo recommends NPA to investigate Myeni for fraud over R800m SAA transaction

Bongani Bingwa chats to Former SAA acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe to give more insight on the report.

It is unfortunate that state capture happened at SAA, as it had many competent and committed employees.

Mathulwane Mpshe, Former acting CEO - SAA

It was difficult to defy Myeni as there was always talk that she was close to the powers that be.

Mathulwane Mpshe, Former acting CEO - SAA

Listen below to the full conversation:




More from Politics

Should Parliament be moved?

10 January 2022 7:33 AM

Zelna Jansen Consultancy CEO Zelna Jansen says there are more important issues to look at instead of moving the structure.

Read More arrow_forward

Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters

8 January 2022 4:38 PM

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report.

Read More arrow_forward

Malema calls on Ramaphosa to lift restrictions and open stadiums

8 January 2022 4:03 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema while addressing his supporters, said the president was using restrictions to hold on to power.

Read More arrow_forward

Amid heightened security, Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC January 8 statement

8 January 2022 9:51 AM

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo details planned events in the build-up for the big celebrations on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

Was the Parliament fire, Zondo report and ConCourt hammer attack linked?

7 January 2022 9:38 AM

John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee to reflect on the hectic news start to 2022.

Read More arrow_forward

'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'

6 January 2022 7:44 PM

Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC assures public that its 110th birthday will adhere to COVID-19 protocols

6 January 2022 12:36 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo details planned events in the build-up for the big celebrations on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

Automated Parly fire doors already latched open when fire started - COCT report

6 January 2022 8:48 AM

There were a number of reasons why the doors were not properly closed, cited Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith.

Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo proposal of procurement anti-corruption agency, step in right direction'

6 January 2022 8:21 AM

John Maytham chats to Corruption Watch Investigative journalist Moepeng Talane to weigh in on state capture report.

Read More arrow_forward

We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams

5 January 2022 9:11 PM

Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.

Read More arrow_forward

