[WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral

Today at 12:05
Comparing the ANC January 8th Statements
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Reflecting on ANC's January 8th Statement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof. Kwandiwe Kondlo, Professor of political economy, UJ
Today at 12:15
Moti Brothers Kidnapping Investigation Update
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
SAPS mourns the death of Rescue diver Captain Pierre Marx
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Major-General Nomthetheleli Mene, SAPS Provincial Commissioner in the Eastern Cape
Today at 12:27
Preliminary report into Parliament fire released
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
Is the Department of Education ready for the new school year
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 12:41
Naptosa says there are various issues to look at when deciding if schools are ready for reopening.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director
Today at 12:45
Durban sewage-polluted beaches
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Desmond D'sa
Today at 12:56
SPORTS WRAP
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cato Louw
Today at 18:08
[pitched] peter hain ----- Bain & Co. ina world of pain?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Peter Hain
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby - new BMW iX with changing colour tech
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
The US gives SA lemon juice exporters sour taste
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hannes De Waal - Chair at Sundays River Citrus Company
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - You're Not Listening: What You're Missing and Why It Matters by Kate Murphy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Allon Raiz, founder and CEO of Raizcorp
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'The story about interdict, R50 million is nonsense', says Moti family 'friend' Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the developments in the Moti brothers kidnapping and a man claiming to be a family... 10 January 2022 10:36 AM
Clean up operations underway following flooding in EC that killed 7 people Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been leading clean-up operations in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality since Saturday night. 9 January 2022 4:34 PM
Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS SAPS have revealed that the father of Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan has obtained an interdict preventing the brothers from speaki... 9 January 2022 3:52 PM
View all Local
It was difficult to defy Myeni, she was close to powers that be - Former SAA CEO Former SAA acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe relays how difficult it was to work under Dudu Myeni. 10 January 2022 8:01 AM
Should Parliament be moved? Zelna Jansen Consultancy CEO Zelna Jansen says there are more important issues to look at instead of moving the structure. 10 January 2022 7:33 AM
Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report. 8 January 2022 4:38 PM
View all Politics
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
View all Business
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 January 2022 8:42 AM
Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his Upside of Failures. 7 January 2022 3:05 PM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
View all World
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral

10 January 2022 8:42 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: GBV victim taking to social media to try get help goes viral

Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa's song on stage goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




10 January 2022 8:42 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk

7 January 2022 3:05 PM

This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his Upside of Failures.

Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White

1 January 2022 6:30 AM

The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home.

'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani

24 December 2021 3:16 PM

The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music.

[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral

24 December 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested

23 December 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Woman breastfeeding a cat onboard an aeroplane has everyone talking

22 December 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Amazon delivery driver saving client's daughter from pit bull goes viral

21 December 2021 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'It's nice to watch a Christmas movie with braai and a swimming pool'

19 December 2021 10:27 AM

Film Critic Gayle Edmunds reviews How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

I am a world-touring artist and happy to back home - Nomfusi Ngonyama

17 December 2021 3:16 PM

The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged about her life and career after another series of shows in Germany this month.

[WATCH] Rassie Erasmus enjoying his holidays leaves everyone in stitches

17 December 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

