[WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral
Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa's song on stage goes viral.
Watch the video below:
While soprano Lisette Oropressa was singing her 4th encore, "Sempre libera" an opera number that has a tenor part, a young opera student Liu Jianwei spontaneously joins her in song when he noticed there wasn't anyone else singing it (as this was a solo recital).— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) January 9, 2022
🎥@tundehiphopera pic.twitter.com/HQEe3AZW03
