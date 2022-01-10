'The story about interdict, R50 million is nonsense', says Moti family 'friend'





Concerns have been raised by the lack of cooperation by the Moti family in the investigation of the kidnapping of their children.

The family has relocated to Dubai and the father has interdicted the police from speaking to the children.

In October, Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad and Zidan Moti were on their way to school when they were kidnapped. The boys were released three weeks later unharmed.

Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show weigh in on the matter.

I say the Moti family have lost faith in the rule of law in the republic therefore they have taken matters into their own hands. They are right to leave the country, they are right not to talk to the police. Khustas, Caller

Nazeer called in to the show saying he is a friend of the family and he was present when the Moti boys were released.

There was no interdict, where is this story coming from? The family has corporated with the police. I was present when the boys were released, I was present when the police interrogated the children. The family didn't do an interdict. The story about the interdict is all lies and the story about the R50 million is all nonsense. The family is in Dubai, they are in shock and fear, they are looking over their shoulder. Nazeer, Caller

Caller Livingston says the issue of the Moti family is complicated

If they fail they cooperate with the police and give them the information that they require, it becomes a problem. How are the police going to make a breakthrough on that particular case? This is an underworld dealing. Livingstone, Caller

