'ANC will use negative framing as strategy for those running for presidency'
University of Johannesburg political economy professor Kwandiwe Kondlo says the African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa should have focused on the rebuilding and the renewal of the party when delivered his January 8th statement on Saturday.
The ANC president focused his speech on the fight against corruption, which included creating conditions to eliminate state capture and systemic corruption.
RELATED: Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, Kondlo says that a lot of negative framing as a strategy in power struggles of the ANC.
In the run up to presidential elections, the ANC will start finding skeletons of those running for president.Professor Kwandiwe Kondlo, Political economy - University of Johannesburg
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
More from Politics
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
It was difficult to defy Myeni, she was close to powers that be - Former SAA CEO
Former SAA acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe relays how difficult it was to work under Dudu Myeni.Read More
Should Parliament be moved?
Zelna Jansen Consultancy CEO Zelna Jansen says there are more important issues to look at instead of moving the structure.Read More
Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report.Read More
Malema calls on Ramaphosa to lift restrictions and open stadiums
EFF leader Julius Malema while addressing his supporters, said the president was using restrictions to hold on to power.Read More
Amid heightened security, Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC January 8 statement
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo details planned events in the build-up for the big celebrations on Saturday.Read More
Was the Parliament fire, Zondo report and ConCourt hammer attack linked?
John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee to reflect on the hectic news start to 2022.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More