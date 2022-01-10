'ANC will use negative framing as strategy for those running for presidency'





University of Johannesburg political economy professor Kwandiwe Kondlo says the African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa should have focused on the rebuilding and the renewal of the party when delivered his January 8th statement on Saturday.

The ANC president focused his speech on the fight against corruption, which included creating conditions to eliminate state capture and systemic corruption.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, Kondlo says that a lot of negative framing as a strategy in power struggles of the ANC.

In the run up to presidential elections, the ANC will start finding skeletons of those running for president. Professor Kwandiwe Kondlo, Political economy - University of Johannesburg

