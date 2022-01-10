More 3,000 convicted offenders registered on National Register for Sex Offenders
Over 3,000 convicted sex offenders were registered on the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) between January 2017 and November 2021.
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola revealed this in a written Parliamentary reply to DA MP Désirée van der Walt.
A breakdown per province indicates that KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of offenders followed by the Western Cape.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Wits University Associate Professor of Law, Professor Bonita Meyersfeld, about this.
We somehow have normalised sexual violence against adults but we continue to maintain outrage correctly against the type of sexual violence that is captured by Section 50 of the Sexual Offences Act.Professor Bonita Meyersfeld, Associate Professor of Law - Wits University
This goes to the heart of why this is not working because in order for a case to be successfully prosecuted you have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the perpetrator committed the crime and that is incredibly difficult.Professor Bonita Meyersfeld, Associate Professor of Law - Wits University
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/sexual_abuse_black_woman.html
