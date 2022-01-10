25% of land in Gauteng prone to sinkholes due to dolomite rocks





The South African National Roads Agency says it is monitoring various places for possible sinkholes following the heavy rains Gauteng has experienced.

The N1 south left lane was closed on Monday morning just before Botha Avenue in Centurion after a sinkhole developed on the road.

Ray White speaks to Sanral Northern region manager Progress Hlahla about what causes sinkholes.

The sinkholes are usually caused by the cavity underground or a hole underground and these holes resort a lot from the dissolution of dolomite rock. This hole then appears as a sinkhole. Progress Hlahla, Northern region manager - Sanral

If you look at Gauteng, 25% of the land is affected by dolomite one way or another so it's not always going to be impossible to avoid entire all areas that have dolomite. Progress Hlahla, Northern region manager - Sanral

Pretoria - N1 South: #SinkHole beside the Highway near the R21 Interchange via @firstgroup_FRT pic.twitter.com/FKTw2MHjZJ — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 9, 2022

