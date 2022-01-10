Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

BMW has unveiled its iX Flow concept car at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The iX Flow can change colour at the driver’s request using tech found in e-readers such as the Amazon Kindle.

No details on when the car might go into production are available yet.

© thamkc/123rf.com

Most-read "motoring" articles of 2021:

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios (scroll up to listen).

Racing away from the scene of the crime in a white BMW… and in a second it changes…

Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios

It’s amazing! … It’s a beast of a car… Its battery is 115 kW… It could literally run my house for 10 days! … You could drive from Joburg to Durban…

Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button




