



BMW has unveiled its iX Flow concept car at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The iX Flow can change colour at the driver’s request using tech found in e-readers such as the Amazon Kindle.

No details on when the car might go into production are available yet.

© thamkc/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios (scroll up to listen).

Racing away from the scene of the crime in a white BMW… and in a second it changes… Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios

It’s amazing! … It’s a beast of a car… Its battery is 115 kW… It could literally run my house for 10 days! … You could drive from Joburg to Durban… Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button