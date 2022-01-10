Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'

10 January 2022 6:28 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Capture
Corruption
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tom Moyane
Daily Maverick
Scorpio
investigative journalism
Zondo commission
Paul van Wyk

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Jacob Zuma and Tom Moyane was central to the dismantling and capturing of the SA Revenue Service, writes investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk.

The former Sars commissioner must be charged with perjury, argues Van Wyk, and all government contracts with Bain & Company must be reviewed.

"SARS is a shadow of its former self," says Van Wyk.

"It is making strides towards efficiency once again, but sensitive scabs cover its wounds."

FILE: Tom Moyane. Picture: EWN

RELATED: Five things to know about the State Capture Commission's findings and recommendations on Sars – Daily Maverick

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Van Wyk (scroll up to listen).

How capable are they [prosecuting authorities] to… construct complex investigations? … History tells us they are not…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

The Nugent Commission… made very specific recommendations… None of that has happened… The only thing South Africans can do is hope, and surely that isn't good enough?

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

… Former President Jacob Zuma took a special interest in Sars… he really planned… to ensure Sars be broken…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

A judge will take none of their [Bain] nonsense… For Bain to tell us they were a victim of State Capture… is really not believable at all.

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'




