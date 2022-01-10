[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.
Mann reviewed “You're Not Listening: What You're Missing and Why It Matters” by Kate Murphy.
Most-read business book reviews of 2021:
-
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years
-
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
-
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
We talk very often to inattentive listeners… Anybody can listen. Your dog can listen…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Phones seem to have a strange effect on people’s listening… The iPhone had a large impact on our ability to listen…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Good listeners aren’t born. They become good listeners…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
When people are listening to ideas that they disapprove of… the neurology is exactly the same as when a bear is chasing them…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
What makes a team successful more than anything else, is that they listen to each other…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Description on Amazon:
When was the last time you listened to someone - or someone really listened to you?
At work, we’re taught to lead the conversation. On social media, we shape our personal narratives. At parties, we talk over one another. So do our politicians. We’re not listening. And no one is listening to us.
Despite living in a world where technology allows constant digital communication and opportunities to connect, it seems no one is really listening or even knows how. And it’s making us lonelier, more isolated, and less tolerant than ever before.
A listener by trade, New York Times contributor Kate Murphy wanted to know how we got here.
In this always illuminating and often humorous deep dive, Murphy explains why we’re not listening, what it’s doing to us, and how we can reverse the trend. She makes accessible the psychology, neuroscience, and sociology of listening while also introducing us to some of the best listeners out there (including a CIA agent, focus group moderator, bartender, radio producer, and top furniture salesman).
Equal parts cultural observation, scientific exploration, and a rousing call to action that's full of practical advice, “You're Not Listening” is to listening what Susan Cain's Quiet was to introversion.
It’s time to stop talking and start listening.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22525853_businessman-covering-his-ears-on-black-background.html?vti=o4hcwtz7y4m08o0fwa-1-39
More from Business Books
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".Read More
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".Read More
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi
Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More