[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed “You're Not Listening: What You're Missing and Why It Matters” by Kate Murphy.

We talk very often to inattentive listeners… Anybody can listen. Your dog can listen… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Phones seem to have a strange effect on people’s listening… The iPhone had a large impact on our ability to listen… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Good listeners aren’t born. They become good listeners… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

When people are listening to ideas that they disapprove of… the neurology is exactly the same as when a bear is chasing them… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

What makes a team successful more than anything else, is that they listen to each other… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

When was the last time you listened to someone - or someone really listened to you?

At work, we’re taught to lead the conversation. On social media, we shape our personal narratives. At parties, we talk over one another. So do our politicians. We’re not listening. And no one is listening to us.

Despite living in a world where technology allows constant digital communication and opportunities to connect, it seems no one is really listening or even knows how. And it’s making us lonelier, more isolated, and less tolerant than ever before.

A listener by trade, New York Times contributor Kate Murphy wanted to know how we got here.

In this always illuminating and often humorous deep dive, Murphy explains why we’re not listening, what it’s doing to us, and how we can reverse the trend. She makes accessible the psychology, neuroscience, and sociology of listening while also introducing us to some of the best listeners out there (including a CIA agent, focus group moderator, bartender, radio producer, and top furniture salesman).

Equal parts cultural observation, scientific exploration, and a rousing call to action that's full of practical advice, “You're Not Listening” is to listening what Susan Cain's Quiet was to introversion.

It’s time to stop talking and start listening.

