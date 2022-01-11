'No need to be overly concerned by Deltacron, how it reacts to vaccine is key'
A new coronavirus strain that combines delta and omicron has been detected in Cyprus nicknamed Deltacron
According to different reports, the variant has a similar genetic background to the Delta variant and some of the mutations from Omicron.
RELATED: '100% of samples that we sequence from South Africa are Omicron'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Infectious diseases epidemiologist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim to give more insight on the new detected variant.
The reality is that the virus is going to continue mutating in different ways. We can expect that we are going to see many new variants.Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist and Member - Africa Task Force for Coronavirus
I wouldn't be overly concerned about the new variant, the key issue that needs to be established is whether this variant is nuetralised by our vaccine antibodies.Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist and Member - Africa Task Force for Coronavirus
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Supplied
