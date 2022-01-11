'NPA needs to be given time to deal with those implicated in state capture'
Former Head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocate Willie Hofmeyr says it is important to recognise that state capture was a very organised effort by a group of people and it's almost like dealing with a crime syndicate.
The NPA and the Hawks need to be given time to understand what is being dealt with.
RELATED: Athol Williams: I feel vindicated by State Capture report
He shares these views as pressure is mounting on law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute all those implicated in the first Zondo report on state capture handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa, last week Tuesday.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Hofmeyr adds that he has confidence that the people at the NPA are committed to dealing with state capture.
We need to give people a chance to put together the evidence and not to rush to court until they have a proper case.Advocate Willie Hofmeyr, Former Head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit - NPA
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_judge.html
