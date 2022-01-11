Family disown man after he refuses to share his lottery winnings

Basic Education Minister briefs media on the opening of schools for the 2022 academic year.

Competition Commission asks parents and schools to report suppliers who appear to unfairly price school uniforms.

NAPTOSA calls on for schools to return to full-time learning in 2022.

The Zulu royal family court battle is currently being hear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zandile Mafe, who is accused of breaking into Parliament when the fire started has appeared in Court, he has been taken in for observation.

