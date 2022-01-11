Family disown man after he refuses to share his lottery winnings

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener Midday Report 2021
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Basic Education Minister briefs media on the opening of schools for the 2022 academic year.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Competition Commission asks parents and schools to report suppliers who appear to unfairly price school uniforms.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khanyisa Qobo, Divisional Manager: Advocacy Competition Commission.
Today at 12:23
NAPTOSA calls on for schools to return to full-time learning in 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director
Today at 12:37
The Zulu royal family court battle is currently being hear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:41
Zandile Mafe, who is accused of breaking into Parliament when the fire started has appeared in Court, he has been taken in for observation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
CPT law enforcement officer who allegedly shot and killed a homeless man appears at the Wynberg Magistrates Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Saya Pierce Jones, Eyewitness News Report
Today at 12:52
Update on the Kleinmond fires in the Western Cape.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Trevor Abrahams, Managing director of the Working on Fire programme
Today at 18:14
BLSA on Zondo Commission report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Effect of State Capture report of selling SA Inc.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacko Maree - President’s Special Investment Envoy / chair of Liberty / Deputy chair of Standard Bank at ...
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aly-Khan Satchu - CEO at Rich Management
Today at 19:33
ZOOM -Investment School - When and how to bank profits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
DBE scraps publishing of matric results in newspapers and digital platforms Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will shed more light when she holds a briefing on school readiness on Tuesday morning. 11 January 2022 9:45 AM
'No need to be overly concerned by Deltacron, how it reacts to vaccine is key' Infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim gives more insight on the new detected variant. 11 January 2022 7:17 AM
25% of land in Gauteng prone to sinkholes due to dolomite rocks Sanral Northern region manager Progress Hlahla explains why there are sinkholes are Gauteng. 10 January 2022 4:54 PM
View all Local
Mashatile: I believe keeping the ANC in power is the right thing in South Africa African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile reflects on the party's 110 birthday and the attacks on the ConCourt an... 11 January 2022 11:59 AM
'NPA needs to be given time to deal with those implicated in state capture' Advocate Willie Hofmeyr says dealing with state capture is like dealing with a crime syndicate. 11 January 2022 7:59 AM
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
View all Politics
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 10 January 2022 7:01 PM
View all Business
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Cops rescuing pilot before train smashes into plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 January 2022 8:32 AM
Family disown man after he refuses to share his lottery winnings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 January 2022 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 January 2022 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
View all World
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
View all Opinion
Family disown man after he refuses to share his lottery winnings

11 January 2022 8:32 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral

Family disown man after he refuses to share his lottery winnings

Social media is talking after a family disowned man after he refuses to share his lottery winnings. Click here and read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




11 January 2022 8:32 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Cops rescuing pilot before train smashes into plane goes viral

11 January 2022 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral

10 January 2022 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk

7 January 2022 3:05 PM

This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his Upside of Failures.

Read More arrow_forward

Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White

1 January 2022 6:30 AM

The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home.

Read More arrow_forward

'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani

24 December 2021 3:16 PM

The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral

24 December 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested

23 December 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman breastfeeding a cat onboard an aeroplane has everyone talking

22 December 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Amazon delivery driver saving client's daughter from pit bull goes viral

21 December 2021 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

'It's nice to watch a Christmas movie with braai and a swimming pool'

19 December 2021 10:27 AM

Film Critic Gayle Edmunds reviews How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

Read More arrow_forward

