Mashatile: I believe keeping the ANC in power is the right thing in South Africa
African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says their goal in the next ten years is to serve the people of the country and deal with corruption head-on.
The party celebrated its 110th birthday in Limpopo this past weekend where President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the annual January 8 Statement.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mashatile says they were well received in Limpopo where they visited and interacted with many citizens.
We need the ANC that is true to its values, we need cadres that are selfless and whose priority is to serve its people.Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-General - ANC
Mashatile says he believes South Africans should continue to vote for the ANC.
Experience has shown in many parts of the world that if you don't have a strong party in charge of government you tend to have a very unstable government, especially where there are coalitions. I believe keeping the ANC in power is the right thing in South Africa.Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-General - ANC
Mashatile says South African has a constitution that is an anchor of the country's democratic system.
I think we should support it, there may be those who see limitations there and there but generally, I think we have the best constitution.Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-General - ANC
Paul Mashatile on #TheCMShow says he disagrees with Lindiwe Sisulu’s attack on the Constitution.”It’s an anchor of democratic system.A lot went Into writing of this constitution.We should support it.” Says South Africans will frown upon Sisulu’s statements. https://t.co/1BLnAY6NdA— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) January 11, 2022
I ask Paul Mashatile on #TheCMShow about ANC benefiting from proceeds of corruption.He commits “If I am aware that monies that were brought in ANC were proceeds of crime,we will return those funds.We don’t want to be organisation that benefits from proceeds of crime,corruption” https://t.co/GtkPRRzDX2— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) January 11, 2022
Listen to the full interview below:
