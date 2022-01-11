Naptosa wants schools return to full-time learning as 'children suffer losses'
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has called on for schools to return to full-time learning in 2022.
The union says the damage caused during the Covid-19 pandemic by rotational online schooling, particularly to learners in early development stages has been significant.
Executive director Basil Manuel tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.
It is an absolute disaster to not start discussing a change to the policy. Rotational learning was introduced for very good reasons and we supported it, but we can no longer sit by and see the losses that our children suffer.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
I have spoken about the foundation phase, but think about the 2022 matriculant who has done 50% of Grade 10, 50% of Grade 11 and now must catch up the building blocks just to be that successful in matric. It is going to be a huge uphill battle.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Are you satisfied that there is sufficient protection (with regard to Covid-19)?
Not yet. The vast majority of teachers have been vaccinated. We are still encouraging some of the doubters and we are saying let's get the boosters. W area saying to parents must come to the party and let's get the vaccinations done. We are unapologetically pro-vax and we are saying we have seen the results of being vaccinated.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Supplied
