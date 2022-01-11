Competition watchdog warns against schools overcharging for school uniforms

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlines the implementation of the Covid-19 Taxi Relief Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thabiso Molelekwa, SANTACO spokesperson
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 16:20
The usual practice of publishing the National Senior Certificate results on public platforms will not occur for 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Douglas Ngobeni - COSAS National Spokesperson
Today at 16:50
EWN: Lindiwe Sisulu in Buffalo City after flooding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Saya Pierce Jones, Eyewitness News Report
Today at 17:10
Stakeholders have until Friday To submit written comments to energy regulator Nersa on Eskom tariffs that may increase by more than 40%
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lungile Mashele, Energy expert
Today at 18:14
BLSA on Zondo Commission report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Effect of State Capture report of selling SA Inc.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacko Maree - President’s Special Investment Envoy / chair of Liberty / Deputy chair of Standard Bank at ...
Today at 18:50
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA takes Nersa to court over the exorbitant increase in gas prices
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Human - Executive Officer at Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
François Conradie - Lead Political Economist at Oxford Economics Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM -Investment School - When and how to bank profits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Competition watchdog warns against schools overcharging for school uniforms

11 January 2022 1:02 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Advocacy division principal analyst Karabo Motaung says the commission will take action if schools don't comply with appointing more than one supplier.

As parents prepare for school reopening this week, the Competition Commission is urging parents to report stores that overcharge them for school uniforms and supplies.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, Competition Commission advocacy division principal analyst Karabo Motaung says the commission is requesting that schools appoint more than one supplier.

We have not yet seen this as some schools previously had very long agreements with suppliers and are gradually moving out of these contracts.

Karabo Motaung, Principal analyst: advocacy division - Competition Commission

The commission conducted an investigation into school uniforms a couple of years ago and has an agreement settlement with some schools, she says.

The agreement says schools should follow a competitive bidding process when appointing suppliers and where feasible, there must be more than one supplier. The commission will take action if schools don't comply.

Karabo Motaung, Principal analyst: advocacy division - Competition Commission

Listen below to the full conversation:




