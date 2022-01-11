Competition watchdog warns against schools overcharging for school uniforms
As parents prepare for school reopening this week, the Competition Commission is urging parents to report stores that overcharge them for school uniforms and supplies.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, Competition Commission advocacy division principal analyst Karabo Motaung says the commission is requesting that schools appoint more than one supplier.
We have not yet seen this as some schools previously had very long agreements with suppliers and are gradually moving out of these contracts.Karabo Motaung, Principal analyst: advocacy division - Competition Commission
The commission conducted an investigation into school uniforms a couple of years ago and has an agreement settlement with some schools, she says.
The agreement says schools should follow a competitive bidding process when appointing suppliers and where feasible, there must be more than one supplier. The commission will take action if schools don't comply.Karabo Motaung, Principal analyst: advocacy division - Competition Commission
Listen below to the full conversation:
