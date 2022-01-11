PetroSA won't take responsibility for the retrenchment mess they created - Saftu





PetroSA is planning on releasing more workers due to financial constraints.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has criticised this planned retrenchment by the state-owned oil company.

PetroSA produces fuel from gas which it extracts mainly off the coast of Mossel Bay.

Ray White speaks to Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima vavi.

They (PetroSA) won't take responsibility for the mess they have created. They won't come up and say sorry South Africa, sorry workers whose life depends on our operations we've messed up. Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions

PetroSA used to be one of the best-run in the whole world which now is collapsing, they won't say we are guilty as charged. Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions

