BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
The release last week of the first part of the State Capture Inquiry report is an important moment for our democracy, says Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
International consulting firm Bain & Company features large in the section devoted to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
RELATED: State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
So why does BLSA continue to defend the company? asks Athol Williams, state capture whistleblower and former senior partner at Bain.
In September last year, Williams was questioning why the association had re-admitted Bain after suspending it in 2018 for its alleged role in capturing the state.
RELATED: Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
Former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain has called on the UK to freeze all government contracts with Bain following the release of the Zondo Commission's report.
What BLSA should have said, he told The Money Show on Monday, is "we will not associate ourselves with this kind of behaviour".
CEO Busi Mavuso states in a BLSA newsletter that “the work the firm undertook to redeem itself ultimately satisfied the board that it qualified to be readmitted.”
"However, we support the Commission’s recommendation for appropriate investigation of Bain’s public sector contracts in general and the contracts with SARS in particular" she adds.
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
In an article published by Business Day, Williams says this is not good enough.
BLSA wants us to take comfort in the fact that there is now an “increased level of oversight by Bain & Company international” — the very people who appointed, endorsed and celebrated Vittorio Massone [former SA managing partner], and who are currently running an elaborate cover-up.Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co
Bruce Whitfield interviews Williams on The Money Show.
[on his self-imposed exile] Intelligence I'm getting is that my risk has just gone up because I continue to be the primary actor in pointing out the complicity of business in what Bain has done, but in the broader state capture project.Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co
The fact that now the Zondo Commission has said that we should go and re-examine all of Bain's... contracts means that we are going to unearth even more dirt, but also more enemies for me.Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co
Williams feels BLSA has undone all of the trust that large businesses have forged with South African society in recent times.
He compares the association's outlook to that of apartheid apologists.
What does anyone say after committing an atrocity? They say 'don't look back, the past is behind us!'... BLSA completely ignoring the fact that Bain has damaged Sars and made no amends for it, that they've damaged our society and made no amends for it...Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co
This decision raises serious suspicions and ethical questions about how CEOs in South Africa see themselves in relation to the rest of us. Do they see themselves apart from us or with us, because they certainly seem to be acting against us with this decision.Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co
Listen to Williams' passionate argument in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
More from Business
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More
Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation
The Money Show gets an update on the situation at Parliament from the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More
More from Politics
Mashatile: I believe keeping the ANC in power is the right thing in South Africa
African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile reflects on the party's 110 birthday and the attacks on the ConCourt and Parliament.Read More
'NPA needs to be given time to deal with those implicated in state capture'
Advocate Willie Hofmeyr says dealing with state capture is like dealing with a crime syndicate.Read More
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
'ANC will use negative framing as strategy for those running for presidency'
University of Johannesburg political economy professor Kwandiwe Kondlo reflects on the January 8 statement by the party.Read More
It was difficult to defy Myeni, she was close to powers that be - Former SAA CEO
Former SAA acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe relays how difficult it was to work under Dudu Myeni.Read More
Should Parliament be moved?
Zelna Jansen Consultancy CEO Zelna Jansen says there are more important issues to look at instead of moving the structure.Read More
Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report.Read More
Malema calls on Ramaphosa to lift restrictions and open stadiums
EFF leader Julius Malema while addressing his supporters, said the president was using restrictions to hold on to power.Read More