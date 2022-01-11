Declare cadre deployment unconstitutional to root out state capture - Zille
Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille says state capture remains in full swing under the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa.
Speaking to Ray White, Zille says state capture is not a Zuma thing or a Gupta thing but an ANC thing.
If you want to understand state capture, you have to go to the root of the problem which is the ANC's cadre deployment committee.Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council chairperson
State capture is the Gupta people and other business people capturing the state, not at all. It is the ANC capturing state institutions to serve the party and its leaders rather than the people of South Africa.Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council chairperson
We are calling on the Zondo commission to declare cadre deployment unconstitutional which it is. We certainly hope Judge Zondo will do the logical thing because unless he does and unless cadre deployment is declared unconstitutional we will not root out state capture.Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council chairperson
Listen to the full interview below:
