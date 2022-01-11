Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Declare cadre deployment unconstitutional to root out state capture - Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says the African National Congress cadre deployment is the root cause... 11 January 2022 5:19 PM
PetroSA won't take responsibility for the retrenchment mess they created - Saftu South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi talks about the planned job losses at PetroSA. 11 January 2022 4:20 PM
Competition watchdog warns against schools overcharging for school uniforms Advocacy division principal analyst Karabo Motaung says the commission will take action if schools don't comply with appointing m... 11 January 2022 1:02 PM
View all Local
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings. 11 January 2022 6:43 PM
Mashatile: I believe keeping the ANC in power is the right thing in South Africa African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile reflects on the party's 110 birthday and the attacks on the ConCourt an... 11 January 2022 11:59 AM
'NPA needs to be given time to deal with those implicated in state capture' Advocate Willie Hofmeyr says dealing with state capture is like dealing with a crime syndicate. 11 January 2022 7:59 AM
View all Politics
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
View all Business
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 10 January 2022 7:01 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Cops rescuing pilot before train smashes into plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 January 2022 8:32 AM
Family disown man after he refuses to share his lottery winnings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 January 2022 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 January 2022 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
View all World
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Declare cadre deployment unconstitutional to root out state capture - Zille

11 January 2022 5:19 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
Helen Zille
DA leader Helen Zille

Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says the African National Congress cadre deployment is the root cause of state capture.

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille says state capture remains in full swing under the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to Ray White, Zille says state capture is not a Zuma thing or a Gupta thing but an ANC thing.

If you want to understand state capture, you have to go to the root of the problem which is the ANC's cadre deployment committee.

Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council chairperson

State capture is the Gupta people and other business people capturing the state, not at all. It is the ANC capturing state institutions to serve the party and its leaders rather than the people of South Africa.

Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council chairperson

We are calling on the Zondo commission to declare cadre deployment unconstitutional which it is. We certainly hope Judge Zondo will do the logical thing because unless he does and unless cadre deployment is declared unconstitutional we will not root out state capture.

Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council chairperson

Listen to the full interview below:




11 January 2022 5:19 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
Helen Zille
DA leader Helen Zille

More from Local

PetroSA won't take responsibility for the retrenchment mess they created - Saftu

11 January 2022 4:20 PM

South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi talks about the planned job losses at PetroSA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition watchdog warns against schools overcharging for school uniforms

11 January 2022 1:02 PM

Advocacy division principal analyst Karabo Motaung says the commission will take action if schools don't comply with appointing more than one supplier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naptosa wants schools return to full-time learning as 'children suffer losses'

11 January 2022 12:48 PM

Executive director Basil Manuel says a learner who has done 50% of grades 10 and 11 faces an uphill battle to catch up and be successful in matric.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DBE scraps publishing of matric results in newspapers and digital platforms

11 January 2022 9:45 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will shed more light when she holds a briefing on school readiness on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No need to be overly concerned by Deltacron, how it reacts to vaccine is key'

11 January 2022 7:17 AM

Infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim gives more insight on the new detected variant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

25% of land in Gauteng prone to sinkholes due to dolomite rocks

10 January 2022 4:54 PM

Sanral Northern region manager Progress Hlahla explains why there are sinkholes are Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More 3,000 convicted offenders registered on National Register for Sex Offenders

10 January 2022 3:16 PM

Wits University Associate Professor of Law, Professor Bonita Meyersfeld talks about the purpose of the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The story about interdict, R50 million is nonsense', says Moti family 'friend'

10 January 2022 10:36 AM

Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the developments in the Moti brothers kidnapping and a man claiming to be a family friend says the family is in Dubia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clean up operations underway following flooding in EC that killed 7 people

9 January 2022 4:34 PM

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been leading clean-up operations in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality since Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS

9 January 2022 3:52 PM

SAPS have revealed that the father of Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan has obtained an interdict preventing the brothers from speaking to the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Declare cadre deployment unconstitutional to root out state capture - Zille

Local

Competition watchdog warns against schools overcharging for school uniforms

Local

PetroSA won't take responsibility for the retrenchment mess they created - Saftu

Local

EWN Highlights

AmaZulu regiments warn King Misuzulu's detractors against insulting the throne

11 January 2022 7:24 PM

EU drug watchdog says Omicron variant is pushing COVID out of pandemic phase

11 January 2022 7:18 PM

Kohli resolute as South Africa claim first day honours

11 January 2022 6:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA