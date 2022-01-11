Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Was Kenya national blackout result of independent producers fighting price cuts?
Kenya's entire power grid was taken out on Tuesday, leading to a countrywide blackout.
Kenya Power said the outage was caused by a pylon collapse.
The public electricity distributor announced in the afternoon that power supply had been restored to the bulk of the country.
January 11, 2022
This was soon followed by notice of a power outage affecting Nairobi's central business district because of a transmission fault.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Francois Conradie, Lead Political Economist at Oxford Economics Africa.
Conradie says there's mounting speculation that Kenya Power's explanation for the blackout is suspicious.
Kenya Power says it was due to a collapsing pylon... on the line between a big hydro-electric plant at Nairobi which brought down the power grid for the entire country, but a lot of people are a bit skeptical about that explanation...Francois Conradie, Lead Political Economist - Oxford Economics Africa
... about how it could be possible for Kenya Power to have a grid that can be brought down nationally by a single fault on one line... whether this isn't a pushback by people in the electricity generation business against the cuts to power prices by the President.Francois Conradie, Lead Political Economist - Oxford Economics Africa
President Uhuru Kenyatta announced in December that he was going to cut electricity prices by 30%. Last week the first cut of 15% was implemented and the government promised to cut by another 15% by the end of March...Francois Conradie, Lead Political Economist - Oxford Economics Africa
Listen to Conradie's update on news from the continent on Africa Business Focus:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sopotniccy/sopotniccy1701/sopotniccy170100007/68855768-moderno-paisaje-urbano-de-nairobi-capital-de-kenia-%C3%A1frica-oriental.jpg
More from Business
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings.Read More
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
More from Africa
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe.Read More
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious'
Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP shared on social media.Read More
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa
Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport.Read More
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices
Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefitsRead More
Making meaningful business change through ESG
Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance.Read More
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021
'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.Read More
How a high-performance attitude can drive success
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J
Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
More from Politics
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings.Read More
Mashatile: I believe keeping the ANC in power is the right thing in South Africa
African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile reflects on the party's 110 birthday and the attacks on the ConCourt and Parliament.Read More
'NPA needs to be given time to deal with those implicated in state capture'
Advocate Willie Hofmeyr says dealing with state capture is like dealing with a crime syndicate.Read More
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
'ANC will use negative framing as strategy for those running for presidency'
University of Johannesburg political economy professor Kwandiwe Kondlo reflects on the January 8 statement by the party.Read More
It was difficult to defy Myeni, she was close to powers that be - Former SAA CEO
Former SAA acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe relays how difficult it was to work under Dudu Myeni.Read More