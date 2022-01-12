The deployment of James Webb Space Telescope has been completed

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:23
Fitness Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
David Katz
Today at 06:39
Health Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dr Lesley Meyer
Today at 07:10
Political Stories of the week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
Today at 07:35
Food Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Anna Trapido
Today at 07:45
Lead SA Diary
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dianne Mcalpine
Today at 08:15
Parenting Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Nikki Bush, creative parenting expert
Today at 08:35
Pick of the Week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Judith Head
Today at 09:08
Brand Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Thebe Ikalafeng
Today at 09:15
What's On Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Juliet Joseph
Today at 09:38
Book Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
karabo kgoleng
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Only way to enforce regulations is under the National State of Disaster - Expert North-West University head of African Centre for Disaster Studies Professor Dewald van Niekerk says government can't implement law... 14 January 2022 4:54 PM
'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out' City of Johannesburg Development Planning MMC Belinda Echeozonjoku speaks about the disruptions of council meetings. 14 January 2022 4:38 PM
No indication when power will be restored to Joburg South suburbs - City Power City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says it is suspected that the fire at Lotus substation was caused by lightning. 14 January 2022 1:25 PM
View all Local
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
Aarto Act being declared unconstitutional, invalid is big win for society - Outa Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenhage says the act was open to corruption and fraud and does nothing to ensure safer... 13 January 2022 12:52 PM
'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president' African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang reflects on the tourism minister article on the constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 7:55 AM
View all Politics
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar. 13 January 2022 8:58 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Business
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield? 'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2022 8:16 PM
Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express. 12 January 2022 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. 14 January 2022 3:23 PM
A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022 February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air. 14 January 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 January 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
The deployment of James Webb Space Telescope has been completed University of Cape Town Astronomy lecturer Dr Jacinta Delhaize says the project was at least three decades in the making. 12 January 2022 7:45 AM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
View all Africa
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield? 'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2022 8:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

The deployment of James Webb Space Telescope has been completed

12 January 2022 7:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
NASA
SPACE
Astronomy
Hubble Space Telescope
James Webb Telescope

University of Cape Town Astronomy lecturer Dr Jacinta Delhaize says the project was at least three decades in the making.

James Webb Space Telescope which launched on Christmas Day reached a milestone on Saturday by unfolding the last section of its golden, hexagonal mirrors.

The successful unfolding is a huge relief to NASA. Not only was the mission 20 years in the making, but the agency said it was also the most complicated deployment it has ever undertaken.

University of Cape Town Astronomy lecturer Dr Jacinta Delhaize says this is an enormous project that was at least three decades in the making.

The James Webb Space Telescope will be 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Telescope. It is the biggest telescope to ever be launched in space and this is remarkable engineering.

Dr Jacinta Delhaize, Astronomy lecturer - University of Cape Town

Listen below to the full conversation:




12 January 2022 7:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
NASA
SPACE
Astronomy
Hubble Space Telescope
James Webb Telescope

More from World

Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified'

13 January 2022 3:27 PM

University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's heart transplanted into a human in the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday

12 January 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'

11 January 2022 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing

9 January 2022 8:36 AM

At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

France removes South Africa from its travel red list

6 January 2022 10:40 AM

The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White

1 January 2022 6:30 AM

The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?

23 December 2021 6:26 PM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?

14 December 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'

9 December 2021 8:52 PM

Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank

7 December 2021 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out'

Local

No indication when power will be restored to Joburg South suburbs - City Power

Local

Only way to enforce regulations is under the National State of Disaster - Expert

Local

EWN Highlights

Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown 'at all costs'

14 January 2022 8:02 PM

INTERVIEW: Djokovic doctor slams Australia for trying to deport 'healthy' star

14 January 2022 6:22 PM

Ethiopia lashes out at WHO’s Ghebreyesus over Tigray war remarks

14 January 2022 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA