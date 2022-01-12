The deployment of James Webb Space Telescope has been completed
James Webb Space Telescope which launched on Christmas Day reached a milestone on Saturday by unfolding the last section of its golden, hexagonal mirrors.
The successful unfolding is a huge relief to NASA. Not only was the mission 20 years in the making, but the agency said it was also the most complicated deployment it has ever undertaken.
University of Cape Town Astronomy lecturer Dr Jacinta Delhaize says this is an enormous project that was at least three decades in the making.
The James Webb Space Telescope will be 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Telescope. It is the biggest telescope to ever be launched in space and this is remarkable engineering.Dr Jacinta Delhaize, Astronomy lecturer - University of Cape Town
