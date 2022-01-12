Zulu royal family battle over succession continues in court
The battle for the AmaZulu throne continued to play itself out in court on Tuesday.
Following the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini last year, the royal household saw division as they disagreed on who should become the next king.
Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu from the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace is challenging the matter of her husband’s will, saying that she is the only wife who married the late king in a civil marriage.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Historian, writer and researcher Prince Zoza Shongwe says this is a matter of civil law versus customary law.
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's grounds of supporting Prince Misuzulu Zulu is based on customary law in that the great wife of the king can be determined by customes like lobola.Prince Zoza Shongwe, Historian, writer and researcher
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
Aarto Act being declared unconstitutional, invalid is big win for society - Outa
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenhage says the act was open to corruption and fraud and does nothing to ensure safer roads.Read More
'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president'
African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang reflects on the tourism minister article on the constitution and judiciary.Read More
'If we don't take court rulings seriously, how do we function as democracy'
Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Minister Sisulu's recent comments on SA's constitution & Judiciary.Read More
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Who is more shocked? Mashaba and ActionSA's Makhosi Khoza public spat continues
Former Action KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair Makhosi Khoz and party leader Herman Mashaba in disagreement about her election as Municipal Public Accounts Committee chairperson in eThekwini.Read More
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More