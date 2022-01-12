Zulu royal family battle over succession continues in court





The battle for the AmaZulu throne continued to play itself out in court on Tuesday.

Following the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini last year, the royal household saw division as they disagreed on who should become the next king.

Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu from the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace is challenging the matter of her husband’s will, saying that she is the only wife who married the late king in a civil marriage.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Historian, writer and researcher Prince Zoza Shongwe says this is a matter of civil law versus customary law.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's grounds of supporting Prince Misuzulu Zulu is based on customary law in that the great wife of the king can be determined by customes like lobola. Prince Zoza Shongwe, Historian, writer and researcher

Listen below to the full conversation: