WATCH: #UmlandoChallenge has social media talking





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Cops rescuing pilot before train smashes into plane goes viral UmlandoChallenge has social media talking

Social media is talking after #UmlandoChallenge, where people are dancing and shaking their hips has gone viral.

Watch some of the #UmlandoChallenge videos below:

Hips: plural noun

⁰a projection of the pelvis and upper thigh bone on each side of the body in human beings and quadrupeds.#UmlandoChallenge #Umlando pic.twitter.com/nxSpNgh5d4 — David Tshabalala (@SlayingGoliath) January 11, 2022

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: