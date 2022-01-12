Who is more shocked? Mashaba and ActionSA's Makhosi Khoza public spat continues





Former ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dr Makhosi Khoza says she is hurt by accusations levelled against her by her party.

Khoza says the party's national leadership is accusing her of working with the African National Congress (ANC) to destabilise the ActionSA after the ANC elected her as Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) chairperson in eThekwini metro.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Khoza says she doesn't understand why she is being insulted.

I was instructed by Herman Mashaba and Michael Beaumont to step down as the chairperson of ActionSA in KZN and as a senator member. I was told that I was no longer trusted. Frankly, I was hurt and shocked because I didn't see what was wrong because I am the most qualified person in that municipality. Dr Makhosi Khoza, Former KZN provincial chair - ActionSA

What I want to do now is move on and focus on this position of MPAC, whatever the organisation says is neither here nor there. Dr Makhosi Khoza, Former KZN provincial chair - ActionSA

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says they were taken aback when they heard Dr Khoza was elected at MPAC.

I was shocked when I read yesterday that she is shocked so I don't know who is shocked. We are not a party of anarchists and of people who one day you have this decision and the next day you change your mind based on what suits you. Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

We are still shocked, we thought this matter was handled but obviously, she is still not happy. Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA

Herman Mashaba on #TheCMShow mentions the words “anarchy,betrayal,no trust”when she refers to Makhosi Khoza(who accepted position of MPAC in eThekwini voted by ANC).He says party will take action.Won’t say if she will be suspended.”They have always wanted to get rid of me”-Khoza. — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) January 12, 2022

