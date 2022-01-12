Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:23
Fitness Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
David Katz
Today at 06:39
Health Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dr Lesley Meyer
Today at 07:10
Political Stories of the week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
Today at 07:35
Food Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Anna Trapido
Today at 07:45
Lead SA Diary
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dianne Mcalpine
Today at 08:15
Parenting Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Nikki Bush, creative parenting expert
Today at 08:35
Pick of the Week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Judith Head
Today at 09:08
Brand Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Thebe Ikalafeng
Today at 09:15
What's On Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Juliet Joseph
Today at 09:38
Book Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
karabo kgoleng
No Items to show
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?

12 January 2022 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
spur
branding
Spur Steak Ranch
heroes and zeros
Early B
Spur advert

'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.
Screengrab from #SpurisEverywhere campaign on YouTube

It's not a new TV campaign, but when Bruce Whitfield spotted the #SpurisEverywhere TV advert during the holiday season it gave him his happy face.

The campaign is essentially a list of all the towns in which there is a Spur, but wrapped into a catchy tune sung by Early B.

So, is it effective?

Whitfield certainly thinks so.

You know why I love it so much other than it's very catchy and upbeat? It's a breakaway from camp fires and teepees [tipis] and wigwams... It's a break from the branding of Spur which has been around for 50 years and this strikes me as a fundamentally different approach.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice says the ad probably aimed as much at the Spur franchisee as it is at Spur customers.

They're giving the franchisees their moment in the sun. The trouble is, as soon as you adopt a creative execution that is effectively a list of all outlets you can't leave any out, so you've got to keep singing until you get to the point where you've covered the whole lot!

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's quite a long piece... you still get the sense that maybe they're trying to create substance and leadership... those good things that retailers look for.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I learned that Bothaville has a Spur. Who knew!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?




