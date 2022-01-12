It is a problem of choice, not availability of school spaces - Panyaza Lesufi
According to reports more than a thousand Gauteng pupils are in limbo and have not yet been placed. Another issue is that some learners and parents from Tirelong Secondary School, North West, have barricaded a road linking to the N4 route.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has opened newly built Setlabothja Primary School and offered an update on schools placements.
It has been a very busy difficult day. Let me start by apologising to those parents as we have almost 700m learners in Gauteng that could not join us because of the placement programme. there are parents that are supposed to be at work and could not be at work because they had to go to district offices looking for available spaces.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
It is a question of choice more than availability. We just completed an audit last night and we just got over 126 classrooms that are still available, the only problem is that parents don't prefer the schools so it's still our task to ensure that the schools provide a quality education so we don't have difficulties that we are facing.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
We received almost 350,000 applications, so far we've managed to place almost everyone, we're left with 700. The only challenge is schools that are far from where they stay or where they (parents) work and we are trying to sort out tose things. We believe that by the end of the month all these things will be sorted out.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
Listen below for the full interview...
