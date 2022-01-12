Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs
The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) says it is hoping the government will allow vaccinated spectators at sporting events by February.
Speaking to Ray White, Sascoc president, Barry Hendricks, says they want 50% capacity at various sporting venues not only 2,000 people.
We are looking at 50% at venues, it's not only stadiums but sports venues at large. We are looking at capacity, compliance to Covid and policies so that more spectators can attend events.Barry Hendricks, President - SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee
Hendricks says there would be measures in place to avoid the spread of covid-19 in sports venues.
You produce your vaccine certificate before entry into the event. There is the spacing of spectators and the whole process of testing at the event that could take place.Barry Hendricks, President - SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee
We would like to see vaccinated spectators enter stadiums. We can use this as another vehicle to encourage people to get vaccinated.Barry Hendricks, President - SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124625007_athletics-people-running-on-the-track-field-sunny-day.html?vti=mb0ykqlqtempqggl0z-2-2
More from Local
Only way to enforce regulations is under the National State of Disaster - Expert
North-West University head of African Centre for Disaster Studies Professor Dewald van Niekerk says government can't implement laws without the National State of Disaster, which has been extended to 15 February 2022Read More
'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out'
City of Johannesburg Development Planning MMC Belinda Echeozonjoku speaks about the disruptions of council meetings.Read More
No indication when power will be restored to Joburg South suburbs - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says it is suspected that the fire at Lotus substation was caused by lightning.Read More
Students urged to apply for funding from #R10GoesALongWay initiative
Fundi chief financial officer Makgau Dibakwane explains how the #R10GoesALongWay initiative works.Read More
Number of high-profile kidnappings underreported in SA - Crime researchers
Chair of the Board and former Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies, Dr Jakkie Cilliers says organised crime in SA is increasing.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.Read More
More from Sport
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms
This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril.Read More
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso
The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead.Read More
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home'
John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia.Read More
Djokovic refused entry into Australia
John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country.Read More
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees'
Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter.Read More
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series
In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a joint decision was taken to protect players and the tour from any coronavirus breaches.Read More
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana
John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995.Read More
Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds
ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report.Read More
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title
Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.Read More