Today at 06:23
Fitness Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
David Katz
Today at 06:39
Health Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dr Lesley Meyer
Today at 07:10
Political Stories of the week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
Today at 07:35
Food Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Anna Trapido
Today at 07:45
Lead SA Diary
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dianne Mcalpine
Today at 08:15
Parenting Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Nikki Bush, creative parenting expert
Today at 08:35
Pick of the Week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Judith Head
Today at 09:08
Brand Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Thebe Ikalafeng
Today at 09:15
What's On Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Juliet Joseph
Today at 09:38
Book Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
karabo kgoleng
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs

12 January 2022 5:24 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
SASCOC
Soccer
Sports
vaccine

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening of venues to spectators.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) says it is hoping the government will allow vaccinated spectators at sporting events by February.

Speaking to Ray White, Sascoc president, Barry Hendricks, says they want 50% capacity at various sporting venues not only 2,000 people.

We are looking at 50% at venues, it's not only stadiums but sports venues at large. We are looking at capacity, compliance to Covid and policies so that more spectators can attend events.

Barry Hendricks, President - SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee 

Hendricks says there would be measures in place to avoid the spread of covid-19 in sports venues.

You produce your vaccine certificate before entry into the event. There is the spacing of spectators and the whole process of testing at the event that could take place.

Barry Hendricks, President - SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee 

We would like to see vaccinated spectators enter stadiums. We can use this as another vehicle to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Barry Hendricks, President - SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee 

Listen to the full interview below:




