Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs





The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) says it is hoping the government will allow vaccinated spectators at sporting events by February.

Speaking to Ray White, Sascoc president, Barry Hendricks, says they want 50% capacity at various sporting venues not only 2,000 people.

We are looking at 50% at venues, it's not only stadiums but sports venues at large. We are looking at capacity, compliance to Covid and policies so that more spectators can attend events. Barry Hendricks, President - SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee

Hendricks says there would be measures in place to avoid the spread of covid-19 in sports venues.

You produce your vaccine certificate before entry into the event. There is the spacing of spectators and the whole process of testing at the event that could take place. Barry Hendricks, President - SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee

We would like to see vaccinated spectators enter stadiums. We can use this as another vehicle to encourage people to get vaccinated. Barry Hendricks, President - SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee

Listen to the full interview below: