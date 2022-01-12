Sisulu's shallow attacks are hurtful and insulting - Judge Albie Sachs





Former Constitutional Court judge Albie Sachs says the response from the Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is understandable.

In a press conference, Zondo said Sisulu's comments have insulted and attacked the judiciary with no justification.

This comes after Sisuu raised a number of arguments on South African law in an op-ed which was published on IOL.

Ray White speaks to Sachs for more on this matter.

Anyone who has been a judge and who has helped establish the new judiciary and a transformed judiciary with a very transformative constitution is deeply wounded by the attacks that were made, very shallow attacks but very insulting. Former Judge Albie Sachs

It is deeply insulting not just to the black members of the judiciary but to everybody, to the whole nation and to all of us who fought for freedom. Former Judge Albie Sachs

