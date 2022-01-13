'If we don't take court rulings seriously, how do we function as democracy'





News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan says when someone like Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu asks questions about what the value of the rule of law is, that goes to the heart of any functional Constitutional democracy.

This comes after Sisulu in an opinion piece slammed the Constitution by saying it had done nothing but keep the formerly oppressed masses in poverty.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Maughan to reflect on Sisulu's recent comments on South Africa's Constitution and Judiciary.

If you and I don't believe that we should obey judgments and that they have any words or legitimacy, it affects anyone from a parent refusing to pay maintenance to someone who says they will not come testify in court. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - News24

If we don't take court rulings seriously, then how do we function as a democracy. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - News24

