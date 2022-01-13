'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president'





African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang says Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is willing to do anything to become president.

Msimanga's sentiments come after after Sisulu raised a number of arguments on South African law in an op-ed which was published on IOL.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Msimang for more on the matter.

Behind the controversy, is the ambition of an individual who desperately wants to become the president of South Africa. Mavuso Msimang, Veteran - African National Congress

She is willing to use all means to attain the objective of being president of South Africa. Releasing the article now was bound to deepen the already existing devisions within the organisation. Mavuso Msimang, Veteran - African National Congress

