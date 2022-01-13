Phumzile van Damme: It was incredibly difficult to be young, black, female in DA
Former Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme says her last two years in the party were spent fighting and fending off attacks.
Van Damme resigned from the party in May 2021, saying she left on her own terms.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out feature, Van Damme talks about her childhood, career and aspirations.
I am proud of the work I did with the SABC, that we part of the reasons it was so hard to leave because we worked so hard to make sure that the board is independent and I was worried about what would happen if I leave. I am really grateful for the work that I did.Phumzile van Damme, Former DA MP
It was incredibly difficult to be young, black and female because I worked hard and made sure I got the results. When I started doing well, suddenly there was a wave of attacks and I didn't understand it. There were coordinated attacks on Twitter and it was terrible and I didn't understand it.Phumzile van Damme, Former DA MP
Helen (Zille) and I don't have beef. We've had arguments and disagreements. John and I had a good relationship and I reckon he was also under a lot of pressure from people who don't like me in the DA. The DA changed when John was elected, it became like some sort of a cult.Phumzile van Damme, Former DA MP
Van Damme says she is involved with activists in eSwatini and helping them in the background.
I am in full agreement that eSwatini needs democracy, it needs an elected government. I fully believe that Mswati is a dictator, he is corrupt, I believe he is the type of person that needs to go to the International Criminal Court.Phumzile van Damme, Former DA MP
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Local
Only way to enforce regulations is under the National State of Disaster - Expert
North-West University head of African Centre for Disaster Studies Professor Dewald van Niekerk says government can't implement laws without the National State of Disaster, which has been extended to 15 February 2022Read More
'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out'
City of Johannesburg Development Planning MMC Belinda Echeozonjoku speaks about the disruptions of council meetings.Read More
No indication when power will be restored to Joburg South suburbs - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says it is suspected that the fire at Lotus substation was caused by lightning.Read More
Students urged to apply for funding from #R10GoesALongWay initiative
Fundi chief financial officer Makgau Dibakwane explains how the #R10GoesALongWay initiative works.Read More
Number of high-profile kidnappings underreported in SA - Crime researchers
Chair of the Board and former Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies, Dr Jakkie Cilliers says organised crime in SA is increasing.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.Read More