Phumzile van Damme: It was incredibly difficult to be young, black, female in DA





Former Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme says her last two years in the party were spent fighting and fending off attacks.

Van Damme resigned from the party in May 2021, saying she left on her own terms.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out feature, Van Damme talks about her childhood, career and aspirations.

I am proud of the work I did with the SABC, that we part of the reasons it was so hard to leave because we worked so hard to make sure that the board is independent and I was worried about what would happen if I leave. I am really grateful for the work that I did. Phumzile van Damme, Former DA MP

It was incredibly difficult to be young, black and female because I worked hard and made sure I got the results. When I started doing well, suddenly there was a wave of attacks and I didn't understand it. There were coordinated attacks on Twitter and it was terrible and I didn't understand it. Phumzile van Damme, Former DA MP

Helen (Zille) and I don't have beef. We've had arguments and disagreements. John and I had a good relationship and I reckon he was also under a lot of pressure from people who don't like me in the DA. The DA changed when John was elected, it became like some sort of a cult. Phumzile van Damme, Former DA MP

Van Damme says she is involved with activists in eSwatini and helping them in the background.

I am in full agreement that eSwatini needs democracy, it needs an elected government. I fully believe that Mswati is a dictator, he is corrupt, I believe he is the type of person that needs to go to the International Criminal Court. Phumzile van Damme, Former DA MP

Listen to the full interview below: