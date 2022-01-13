Aarto Act being declared unconstitutional, invalid is big win for society - Outa





The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Act on which the planned demerit system for traffic offenses is based, has been declared unconstitutional and invalid.

The Pretoria High Court delivered its ruling on the constitutionality of the Aarto Act on Thursday morning.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) challenged the constitutional validity of the Act and asked the court in October 2021 to declare both the main act and the amendment act unconstitutional.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage says this is a big win for society.

He says the organisation is not trying to stop the introduction of laws, but the government can't introduce laws that are unworkable.

He adds that for several years now we've tried to engage with the authorities and make sure that the various amendments and changes are constitutional, practical and workable.

The government, however, ignored Outa's input and did not participate meaningfully with civil society, which left them no alternative but to go to court and have it stopped in its tracks.

The Aarto Act was open to corruption and fraud and does nothing to ensure that we have safer roads. Wayne Duvenhage, CEO - Outa

