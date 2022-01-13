Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified'





US surgeons have successfully implanted a heart from a genetically modified pig in a 57-year-old man.

The procedure that took place at the Maryland Medical School, is a medical first that could help solve the scarcity of organ donations.

The transplant has sparked a lot of debate from people asking how this is possible.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the University of the Witwatersrand head of division for Cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze, about this.

These are genetically modified pigs so it is not just taking your natural pig in the farm that's being farmed for pork or bacon and harvest the heart. These are carefully selected pigs that have had a lot of genetic modification to their gene architecture. Dr Nqoba Tsabedze, Head of division: cardiology - University of the Witwatersrand

As you can imagine there is a whole host of ethical, religious concerns around this even animal welfare so this is currently in the research arena. Dr Nqoba Tsabedze, Head of division: cardiology - University of the Witwatersrand

It is very important to emphasise that it is experimental because we are going into unchartered territory. I has never been done before. Dr Nqoba Tsabedze, Head of division: cardiology - University of the Witwatersrand

