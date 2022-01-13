KwaZulu-Natal farmers frustrated as rain destroys crops and livestock





Continuous heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal have left the farming community frustrated.

The floods have destroyed crops and left livestock dead.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi met with the affected farming community to discuss the impact of the storm.

Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso reports.

Along the coastal lines, a lot of sugar cane has been lost. In the Midlands, farmers are saying some of their crops and livestock were swept away by the rains last week. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KwaZulu-Natal correspondent - Eyewitness News

They are saying some of their concerns is the land that has been allocated to them, we know that some of the farmers approach even traditional leaders for land so that they can farm. They say the land that is allocated to them, it is land that was used years ago and can no longer be used because it is friendlier to floods. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KwaZulu-Natal correspondent - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below: