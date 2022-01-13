'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's comments about the Constitution and the African judiciary have drawn fierce criticism this week.
She wrote an opinion piece which included what Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo described as what is "probably the worst insult that has been levelled at the judiciary".
RELATED: 'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?'
Sisulu spoke about “the most dangerous African today" being "the mentally colonised African”.
“When you put them in leadership positions or as interpreters of the law, they are worse than your oppressor."
Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Edwin Cameron, former Constitutional Court judge.
Cameron describes the "impasse" caused by the furore as a debate about what we can and should do in the impasse the country finds itself in .
The one way to respond to it is racialise it and to blame the judiciary and the Constitution. The other is for each of us to take responsibility for the insufficient progress that we've made over the last 28 years, including Minister Sisulu who has been in government for 20 years and Parliament for nearly 28...Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge
... and to figure out constructive, managerial, leadership, institutional, pragmatic solutions to implementing the Constitution... not to blame white people or insult black judges as having been zombified by white/Western thinking, and not to blame the Constitution.Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge
[So] we have a way out of it. The question is whether we want to embrace that way out and move forward.Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge
Making an effort is not really a South African pastime comments Whitfield, but Cameron disagrees.
He cites the example of activists and civil society fighting presidential Aids denialism decades ago.
And we had confrontation, eventually, before Chief Justice Arthur Chaskalson... about ARV access, which the Treatment Action Campaign heroically won. Heroically because we've got a Constitution (the one derided by Minister Sisulu) and we have the rule of law (derided by Minister Sisulu), we've have brave activists... and we had brave judges, who Minister Sisulu is now implying are 'coconuts'...Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge
The success of that ARV programme, a public-private partnership... is why I'm alive today.Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge
All that is just to say we can get off our butts, we can devise an action plan - all of us whether we're activists, whether we're government bureaucrats, whether we're in the private sector... There is nothing that we cannot fix.Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge
This applies to tackling corruption as well he says, providing we have the leadership.
Did Acting Chief Justice Zondo do the right thing when he engaged with Sisulu?
While he acknowledges that hindsight might suggest other ways of dealing with it, Cameron supports Zondo in this.
This was an unparalleled situation... a member of President Ramaphosa's Executive... dissing the Constitution... and insulting black judges.Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge
I think it is about political power... and that moment on the Monday after Des van Rooyen was plucked from the backbenches of the ANC and made Minister of Finance... that moment when his two Gupta-assigned deployees walked into the Treasury as though they were in command...Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge
It's about power and it's about who's going to get the loot. Are we going to make a decent effort over the next ten years or two decades to implement the Constitution or are we going to let Zuma-kind cronyism debilitate our country even further?Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge
This is the debate that Minister Sisulu invites, concludes Cameron.
Listen to the retired ConCourt judge's insights below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Business
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.Read More
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of TechnologyRead More
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?
'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express
The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express.Read More
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
Only way to enforce regulations is under the National State of Disaster - Expert
North-West University head of African Centre for Disaster Studies Professor Dewald van Niekerk says government can't implement laws without the National State of Disaster, which has been extended to 15 February 2022Read More
'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out'
City of Johannesburg Development Planning MMC Belinda Echeozonjoku speaks about the disruptions of council meetings.Read More
No indication when power will be restored to Joburg South suburbs - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says it is suspected that the fire at Lotus substation was caused by lightning.Read More
Students urged to apply for funding from #R10GoesALongWay initiative
Fundi chief financial officer Makgau Dibakwane explains how the #R10GoesALongWay initiative works.Read More
Number of high-profile kidnappings underreported in SA - Crime researchers
Chair of the Board and former Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies, Dr Jakkie Cilliers says organised crime in SA is increasing.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal farmers frustrated as rain destroys crops and livestock
Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso gives an update on the heavy rains that affected farming in the province.Read More
Phumzile van Damme: It was incredibly difficult to be young, black, female in DA
Former Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme speaks about her childhood, career and aspirations. She says the party changed when John Steenhuisen was elected, it became like some sort of a cult.Read More
More from Politics
Aarto Act being declared unconstitutional, invalid is big win for society - Outa
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenhage says the act was open to corruption and fraud and does nothing to ensure safer roads.Read More
'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president'
African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang reflects on the tourism minister article on the constitution and judiciary.Read More
'If we don't take court rulings seriously, how do we function as democracy'
Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Minister Sisulu's recent comments on SA's constitution & Judiciary.Read More
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Who is more shocked? Mashaba and ActionSA's Makhosi Khoza public spat continues
Former Action KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair Makhosi Khoz and party leader Herman Mashaba in disagreement about her election as Municipal Public Accounts Committee chairperson in eThekwini.Read More
Zulu royal family battle over succession continues in court
Historian, writer and researcher Prince Zoza Shongwe says this is a matter of civil law versus customary law.Read More
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
More from Opinion
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?
'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More