'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner





Mmusi Maimane has joined SiSebenza, which lobbies large global organisations to fund social and economic development on the African continent.

SiSebenza describes its new partner and shareholder as an "Africa changemaker who has spent most of his life being a reformer and an activist in religious, social and political environments".

One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Mmusi Maimane.

Founder Andrew Robinson says SiSebenza has a history of creating significant social and economic change through its philosophy of investment partnerships.

Maimane’s mandate includes identifying key market sectors, appropriate partnerships and matching the right investment opportunities in the right countries, Robinson says.

SiSebenza enables me to be part of what they’re already doing in helping to create work and lift the GDP of our country through innovative, disruptive business partnerships... Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

The leader of the One South Africa Movement also sees SiSebenza as "an opportunity to have an impact across the continent".

Bruce Whitfield chats to Maimane on The Money Show.

The former DA leader says this move does not spell the end of his political career.

More than anything, I am committed to this country and committed to this continent. I see this as part of the work of advancing development on the continent... Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

Ultimately I have always been passionate about business, passionate about this continent and I want to prove to the people of this country that politics isn't the only way to make a difference; you can do that in business... Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

I'm not leaving politics; I'm just adding an arsenal to my bow... You'll certainly see me on the ballot [in 2024]. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

Surely it will be difficult to straddle two very different and complex worlds? asks Whitfield.

You are going to be going into large companies... and them to give you money for SiSebenza... for social and economic development... On the other hand you're going to ask South African voters to trust you as the independent who cannot be influenced by anybody including big business... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Part of marrying these two worlds is being upfront about it, he believes.

Maimane says businesspeople need to understand that they are not entering a politically neutral environment and his insight would be useful for companies coming into Africa.

He adds that he's never been apologetic about the role big businesses can play in South Africa.

I think I'm bringing a particular set of skills that really marry the balance between governance at one level and development at another level, which is absolutely vital. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

I do not dismiss the tightrope that it is, but I think that if you eradicate corruption and seek to say 'how best can we marry governance and development' I think we've got a winning formula. Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

It's not always the case that 'anyone's who is in politics is bought'. In this particular instance I'm wanting to demonstrate to people that given my history, given my understanding of how different governments work... of the intersect between development and the state of governance in many African states we at SiSebenza want to make sure that ultimately we can deliver value for people Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

Maimane says in this context, he will be focusing on road infrastructure.

